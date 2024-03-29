Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says his administration is about to build a three-bedroom house for the parents of a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who returned to her parents’ thatch house to thank her dad for sacrificing a lot to send her to school.

Mr Eno said he was touched by a video clip showing the unidentified NYSC member returning home to praise her dad for choosing to live in a thatched house while spending his money to train her in school.

The governor’s remark is contained in a video clip posted, Friday, on the X page of the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The NYSC member and her parents are from Cross River State, which shares a boundary with Akwa Ibom State.

A team from the Akwa Ibom State Government visited the family in Cross River to identify them and begin building a house for them, Mr Eno said in the video.

“The moral lesson behind what that young woman did is for her to go back to that (thatch) house and make her father proud,” the governor said.

