The management of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has suspended all Students’ Union Government (SUG) activities in the institution with immediate effect.

The university also directed all elected student leaders to relinquish union property and prepare to appear before an investigative panel to account for their stewardship.

The directive was contained in a memorandum signed by the Dean of Student Affairs, Geoffrey Woke, on the instruction of the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Princewill Chike.

The memorandum, dated 19 July, announced the dissolution of the three arms of the Students’ Union, Hall Representatives and all other union-related activities.

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“I am directed by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Princewill Chike, to notify the three arms of the Students’ Union that they have been dissolved with immediate effect until further notice,” the memo stated.

The university directed all executive members of the union to hand over union property to the Office of the Dean of Student Affairs.

It also ordered the surrender of official documents, financial records, keys, identification materials and other items belonging to the union.

According to the memo, affected student leaders are expected to appear before an investigative panel whenever invited.

The university warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract disciplinary sanctions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution did not disclose the reasons for the dissolution or the specific issues under investigation.

NANS reacts

Reacting, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the action, describing it as a violation of students’ democratic rights.

The National President of NANS, Akinteye Afeez, made the association’s position known in a statement issued on Monday.

Mr Afeez said that while university authorities had the right to investigate allegations against student leaders, due process must be followed.

“Dissolving a democratically elected union without due process, transparency and fair hearing amounts to an abuse of administrative powers,” he said.

According to him, the Students’ Union remains the legitimate representative body of students and cannot be dissolved through an administrative directive without clear justification.

He argued that affected officials should first be informed of the allegations against them and be allowed to defend themselves.

Mr Afeez also raised concerns over the directive requiring union leaders to surrender documents and financial records before appearing before the investigative panel.

“This sequence of events raises questions about the transparency, fairness and independence of the investigative process,” he stated.

The NANS president called on the university management to suspend implementation of the dissolution order and publicly disclose the reasons behind the action.

He demanded the constitution of an impartial investigative panel and the guarantee of a fair hearing for all affected student leaders.

“The university authorities must refrain from intimidation, victimisation or disciplinary action against student leaders for carrying out their representative responsibilities,” he said.

Mr Afeez stressed that NANS was not opposed to accountability and supported sanctions against any student leader found culpable of misconduct after due process.

He, however, warned that accountability should not be used as a pretext to weaken democratic institutions or suppress legitimate student representation on campus.

“We urge UNIPORT authorities to resolve disagreements through dialogue, transparent investigation and adherence to established procedures,” he added.

He disclosed that the association had commenced consultations with relevant stakeholders and would pursue lawful means to protect students’ rights and democratic institutions.

Mr Afeez reiterated NANS’s demand for the immediate reversal of the dissolution order pending the outcome of what he described as a transparent, impartial and credible investigation.