The police command in Rivers State says it has foiled a suspected cult attack targeting a trader at a market in the Mile 3 area of Port Harcourt.

Blessing Agabe, the police spokeswoman in Rivers, confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, said suspected cultists invaded a market along Bishop Okoye Street, but were prevented from carrying out their mission by officers of the Nkpolu Police Division.

“Upon receiving a distress alert, the police division mobilised officers to the scene and foiled the attack before the assailants could execute their mission,” she said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to her, security personnel have taken control of the area and commenced a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

She added that efforts were ongoing to identify the cult group involved and establish contact with the trader who was targeted in the attack.

“The victim also fled when officers arrived at the scene,” she said.

The police spokeswoman assured residents that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Ms Agabe urged members of the public to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in tracking down the suspects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred at about 7: 30a.m. on Monday.

Witnesses said no fewer than eight suspected cultists surrounded a trader identified simply as Abraham, who operates a grinding business in the market.

A witness who simply gave her name as Janet told NAN that the attackers were armed with machetes and a locally made pistol.

She said the suspects inflicted multiple machete cuts on the trader before police officers arrived at the scene.

“The attackers fled immediately they noticed the arrival of police officers and disappeared into the crowd,” she said.

She also alleged that the attack might be linked to the victim’s refusal to pay an illegal levy, popularly referred to as ‘marching ground’, allegedly imposed by suspected cult groups operating in the market.

”The victim sustained injuries on different parts of his body but managed to escape from the scene as the police arrived,” she added.