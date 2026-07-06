Commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, will no longer be allowed to transport passengers in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State from 1 August, following a directive by the local council aimed at tackling insecurity, improving road safety and restoring order on major roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Chairperson of the council, Gift Worlu, announced the decision in a statement on Thursday in Port Harcourt, saying the policy followed concerns over the role of commercial motorcycles in traffic violations, road crashes and criminal activities.

“The council, after careful consideration and in the overriding interest of residents, has resolved to implement this policy to enhance the protection of lives and property across the local government area,” Mr Worlu said.

Under the directive, commercial motorcycles will be prohibited from conveying passengers anywhere within Obio/Akpor from 1 August.

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The statement, however, clarified that the restriction would not affect privately owned motorcycles used for lawful personal purposes, provided operators comply with existing traffic regulations. Approved dispatch riders, licensed couriers and logistics companies, emergency responders and security agencies are also exempt from the ban.

Mr Worlu said enforcement would be carried out jointly by security agencies and authorised council officials, while urging operators to use the period before 31 July to make alternative arrangements. He added the council would begin public sensitisation campaigns ahead of implementation.

The statement, however, did not specify penalties for violators, indicate how many commercial motorcycle operators would be affected, or announce any measures to cushion the economic impact of the policy.

Livelihood concerns

The announcement has triggered mixed reactions among residents, with many supporting the security objective but expressing concern about the livelihoods of thousands of riders who depend on commercial motorcycles for daily income.

Reacting to a Facebook post by Wazobia FM 94.1, some commenters argued that authorities should provide alternative transportation and employment options before enforcing the ban.

“The concerns about safety and security are understandable, but what about the economic implications?” one commenter, Igwe Raymond, wrote.

Another Facebook user, Joy Chinna, urged the council to create alternative jobs for affected riders, warning that many families depended on income from commercial motorcycle operations.

Others warned that the policy could have unintended consequences if displaced operators were left without means of livelihood.

“It is going to cause an increase in crime rate,” Prince Faith commented, arguing that some riders might resort to other means of survival if they lose their jobs.

Chukwuka Ogobunwa supported the security objective but urged the government to provide alternative sources of income for operators, saying the implementation timeline appeared too short given prevailing economic hardship.

Some residents also suggested that many riders might relocate to the neighbouring Oyigbo Local Government Area, where no restrictions have been announced.

The Obio/Akpor directive is the latest in a series of restrictions on commercial motorcycle operations across Nigeria, many of which cite insecurity, public safety and traffic management as justification.

Rivers State has adopted a similar policy before. In 2008, the administration of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi prohibited commercial motorcycle operators from operating on major roads in Port Harcourt and parts of Obio/Akpor after authorities linked some operators to armed robbery, violent crime, and rising road accidents.

More recently, the Abia State Government banned commercial motorcycle operations in the metropolitan areas of Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia due to security concerns. Unlike the Obio/Akpor directive, the Abia government complemented the restriction with compulsory motorcycle registration, rider enumeration, identification measures and a broader enforcement framework involving security agencies.

Akwa Ibom State has continued to enforce its longstanding prohibition on commercial motorcycles within the Uyo metropolis.

In 2023, the state government reiterated that the ban remained in force despite repeated violations, warning that enforcement would continue as part of efforts to improve public safety and traffic management. The government said commercial tricycles remained the approved alternative for public transportation within the affected areas.