The Nigerian Navy has disrupted the movement of illegally refined petroleum products in Rivers State through an intelligence-led operation conducted under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

This is contained in an operational report issued by the Director of Naval Information, Abiodun Folorunsho, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Folorunsho, a navy captain, said the operation was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH deployed to the Orashi Forest area of Okolomade Community in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers.

He said the area borders Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, where the naval team conducted the intelligence-led operation.

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According to him, the naval team acted on credible intelligence indicating the movement of illegally refined petroleum products through creek channels in the area.

“On arrival, the patrol team intercepted a wooden boat conveying 36 sacks of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along an adjoining creek.

“To further exploit the intelligence, aerial surveillance was conducted using a drone, leading to the identification of additional concealed stockpiles hidden under vegetation and inside ponds within the general area.

“A detailed search subsequently led to the recovery of an additional 45 sacks of suspected illegally refined AGO concealed at different locations, bringing the total recovery to 81 sacks containing approximately 22,870 litres,” he said.

Mr Folorunsho added that the operation also denied criminals the use of the intercepted wooden boat for transporting illicit petroleum products.

He said the recovered products and the wooden boat were handled according to existing anti-crude oil theft procedures, further disrupting the logistics network supporting illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

The naval spokesperson reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling crude oil theft networks, denying criminal elements freedom of action on the nation’s waterways and protecting Nigeria’s strategic economic assets.

(NAN)