The Akwa Ibom State Government has said that its ban on private and commercial motorcycles within Uyo, the state capital, is still in force.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Koko Essien, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Essien said the state government has noticed the “illegal” return of private and commercial motorcycles beyond designated areas within the Uyo metropolis.

Motorcycles were first banned in Uyo in 2011 to checkmate the rising cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes in the city.

Tricycles, popularly called “Keke Napep” would later replace motorcycles as the commonest means of transportation for most residents.

Roads where motorcycles are banned within Uyo include Ikot Ekpene Road, Abak Road, Aka Road, Oron Road and Nwaniba Road.

Mr Essien said security agencies have been briefed to strictly enforce the ban on the use of motorcycles within the metropolis from 28 October.

“Motorcycles found within Uyo city from the 28th day of October as directed shall be confiscated and immediately destroyed without the option of fine,” according to the statement.

Registered dispatch riders are, however, excluded from the ban, the statement added.

