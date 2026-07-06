The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested three suspected members of the Vikings Confraternity and recovered hard drugs during a raid on an alleged cult hideout in Uyo.

The command also announced the arrest of a security guard accused of vandalising and stealing armoured electrical cables from a church and other facilities in a separate intelligence-led operation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Raid on alleged cult hideout

According to the police, operatives acting on intelligence stormed a residential building off Abak Road, Uyo, believed to be a hideout for cult activities and illicit drug abuse.

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The suspects were identified as Dick Udofia, Emem Charles, and Ubong Matthew.

“During the operation, officers recovered substances suspected to be Ice (methamphetamine), cannabis, commonly known as Indian hemp, and other items linked to drug consumption,” Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The police said the three suspects admitted to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.

According to the police, one of the suspects, Mr Matthew, was forcibly initiated into the cult group on 5 July during a ceremony allegedly masterminded by Mr Udofia at the same location.

The suspects are students of a polytechnic whose identities were withheld, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the group.

Security guard held over cable theft

In a separate operation, police arrested Joshua Akpan, 32, a security guard employed by a private security company.

The command said intelligence linked him to a syndicate involved in vandalising and stealing armoured electrical cables and other electrical installations from churches, residential buildings, factories, and government facilities.

“A search of the suspect’s residence, conducted under a valid search warrant, led to the recovery of cut-to-size armoured cables, bundles of vandalised electrical wires, pliers, an iron-cutting blade, a hammer, and other tools suspected to have been used in the crimes,” the police said.

Police said the suspect confessed to vandalising and stealing electrical cables from a Catholic Cathedral where he worked as a security guard.

Investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the alleged syndicate and recover additional stolen property, the police said.

Police vow sustained crackdown

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, commended the officers involved in both operations.

“The Command remains resolute in dismantling criminal networks, combating cultism and drug-related crimes, and safeguarding public infrastructure across the state,” the statement quoted Mr Azare as saying.

The police commissioner warned those involved in cultism, drug trafficking, vandalism, and other criminal activities to desist or “face the full weight of the law.”

He also urged residents to support the police by providing credible, timely information, assuring them that all useful intelligence would be treated confidentially.

Background

Cultism has remained a major security challenge in Akwa Ibom despite years of government and police crackdowns. In 2018, the state government proscribed 31 cult groups, including the Vikings, Black Axe, Buccaneers, and Icelanders, as part of efforts to curb violent crimes linked to secret cult activities.

In 2021, the state government also announced plans to shut down hotels and entertainment centres found to be harbouring cult groups after intelligence reports linked some facilities to cult meetings and recruitment.

The police have sustained the campaign in recent months. In February, operatives arrested two suspects during an alleged cult initiation at a secondary school in Uyo.

More recently, the command announced the arrest of three suspects over alleged armed robbery and cultism, saying it would continue deploying intelligence-led operations to dismantle criminal networks across the state.