The police command in Rivers State has announced a temporary restriction of movement in seven local government areas ahead of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District by-election scheduled for Saturday.

The command’s spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Ms Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, stated that the restriction would affect Andoni, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Oyibo, Opobo/Nkoro and Tai local government areas.

According to her, the measure is part of security arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful, orderly and credible electoral process.

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She said the restriction on the movement of persons, vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles would commence at midnight on Friday and end at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

She added that “the restriction is intended to enhance public safety, protect electoral officials and materials, and prevent electoral malpractice during the by-election.”

Ms Agabe said the measure would also provide a secure environment for eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibilities without fear or intimidation.

She explained that accredited officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security personnel on election duty and emergency service providers were exempted from the restriction.

Others exempted include fire service personnel and other essential service providers duly authorised to perform official duties during the election.

The police spokesperson warned that anyone found violating the restriction order or engaging in acts capable of disrupting the electoral process would be dealt with according to the law.

She listed electoral violence, vote-buying, voter intimidation, thuggery and other unlawful activities as offences that would attract sanctions.

Ms Agabe said the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olugbenga Adepoju, had called on political parties, candidates, supporters and residents of the affected local government areas to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

Mr Adepoju also urged stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a successful election.

“The success of the election depends on the collective commitment of all citizens to uphold the rule of law and promote a culture of peace,” he said.

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The police commissioner assured residents that adequate security arrangements had been put in place in collaboration with other security agencies.

“The measures are designed to protect lives and property, safeguard electoral materials and guarantee peaceful, free and fair election,” he added.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that eligible voters exercise their constitutional rights in a safe and secure environment.

He urged residents to uphold peace and respect the law throughout the electoral process.

(NAN)