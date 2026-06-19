The Nigeria Police Force has announced a change in its public relations leadership, with Iniedu Okokon, a chief superintendent of police (CSP), appointed as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO)

The new spokesperson replaces Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who was appointed to the role three months ago, a few days after Olatunji Disu assumed office as the 23rd Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Placid confirmed his replacement to our reporter in a terse text response when contacted. However, the circumstances surrounding the latest reshuffle have not been officially detailed by the police.

Sources in the police headquarters told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Placid has been redeployed to head the Lagos Command’s Finance and Administration unit.

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The position became vacant after the holder, Khan Salihu, a DCP, died after a brief illness.

Mr Okokon is expected to assume duties immediately as the new police spokesperson, taking over responsibility for public communication while the newly created unit, Force New Media, will remain under the supervision of Aliyu Giwa, a CSP.

The new police spokesperson was formerly head of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), a senior police officer told this newspaper.

Further official clarification is expected from the police authorities.