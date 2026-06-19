The Anambra State House of Assembly has called for the speedy prosecution of Chisom Chukwuyere, the 30-year-old woman accused of brutalising a 10-year-old boy.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported a distressing case where a boy, whose name has been withheld, was reportedly maltreated last week by the suspect amid allegations of her husband’s complicity. The incident took place in Awada, a bustling urban community in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Video footage obtained by this newspaper shows the child sustained severe scalding.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare in Anambra State, Esther Onyekesi, announced that the victim was receiving medical treatment under state protection. The police have also confirmed the arrest of three suspects, including the couple, in connection with the boy’s injuries.

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Call for speedy prosecution

During legislative proceedings on Thursday, the House urged Governor Charles Soludo to direct the Ministry of Women and Social Development to investigate the suspects and prosecute the suspects in accordance with the Child Rights Law.

The request followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ifeoma Azikiwe (Onitsha North Constituency I), according to a report by The Anambra State Broadcasting Service. Ms Azikiwe described the incident as one of the most horrifying cases of child cruelty she had ever encountered.

She detailed how the child was repeatedly locked in toilets, beaten overnight, and tortured with a heated gas burner pressed against his head and face. She urged the state government to establish Child Rights Desks and emergency hotlines in all 21 local government areas, alongside whistleblower protection measures, to encourage residents to report abuse without fear.

Ikenna Ofodeme (Anambra East State Constituency), the House majority leader, called for an open trial, arguing that the suspects should be charged with attempted murder, torture, and grievous bodily harm.

Golden Iloh (Ihiala State Constituency II) and Tony Muobike (Aguata State Constituency II) urged authorities to investigate the husband and other residents of the compound for potential conspiracy.

Speaker Somtochukwu Udeze described the incident as “heartbreaking.” He directed the House Committee on Judiciary to review the Child Rights Law immediately. He urged local government social welfare departments to adopt a more proactive approach to addressing child abuse cases across the state.