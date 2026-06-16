The Abia State Government has directed that all transport operations in Umuahia will henceforth be centralised at the Nnenna Otti Bus Terminal in the state capital.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said this on Tuesday while briefing reporters in Umuahia on the outcome of Monday’s State Executive Council meeting.

Mr Kanu said the state government had begun enforcing the state’s policy designed to end multiple motor parks, improve commuter safety and enhance traffic management.

He said that operations had commenced at the terminal with the first phase involving the Abia Green Shuttle Buses, while informal transport operators and unions had also moved into the facility.

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He explained that the third phase would see formal transport companies, including God is Good, GUO Motors, Young Shall Grow, and other operators, operating from the terminal.

According to the commissioner, enforcement has begun to ensure full compliance by transport operators across the state.

“There appears to be some pushback from among some operators because people do not easily embrace change.

“What is happening is that all parks in the state have been moved to the bus terminal.

“The Commissioner for Transport and his team have been engaging the operators through a series of meetings.

“Some of their concerns will be addressed very soon, while enforcement has commenced to ensure compliance,” he said.

Renewed Hope ambassadors’ tour of projects in Abia

Mr Kanu also announced that members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team were in the state to inspect projects by the federal and state governments.

He said the team would tour road infrastructure and other development projects across the 17 local government areas before Governor Alex Otti hosts them to a civic reception.

He described the visit as “a reflection of the cordial relationship between the federal and state governments”, citing ongoing collaborations on projects, such as the proposed Abia Airport and the Renewed Hope Housing Estate.

Speaking on the transport reform, the Commissioner for Transport, Chimezie Ukaegbu, said the initiative was designed “to organise the sector and not to deprive anyone of their means of livelihood”.

Mr Ukaegbu said the transport operators had been encouraged to bring their workers to the terminal for proper identification and registration, including the issuance of reflective vests.

He explained that the terminal operated a transparent loading system on a first-come, first-served basis, regardless of union affiliation.

He also said that between 80 and 90 per cent of transport operators had already embraced the new arrangement, while consultations continued with others that had yet to comply.

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He said that passengers now purchase tickets from designated booths and board vehicles from organised loading bays, a process aimed at eliminating disorder, harassment and multiple loading points.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, defended the service charges introduced by the government at the terminal.

Mr Ekeoma said the charges were necessary for the facility’s maintenance and sustainability.

He said that centralising transport operations would reduce indiscriminate parking, ease urban congestion, and strengthen security by regulating the activities of transport operators within the state.

He said the reform was part of the Abia State Government’s broader efforts to modernise transportation and improve public safety.

(NAN)