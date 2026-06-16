France made a winning start in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-1 victory over Senegal in a match that came alive in the second half.

The opening 45 minutes ended goalless, but it was far from dull. Senegal created several chances through Ismaïla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mané, while France threatened through Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Désiré Doué.

Despite the attacking efforts from both sides, neither team could find the breakthrough before halftime.

France returned to the field in the second half with greater purpose and began to take control of the game. Their pressure finally paid off in the 66th minute when Michael Olise set up Kylian Mbappé, who finished calmly to give Les Bleus the lead.

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The goal shifted the momentum of the contest, as France pushed forward with confidence while Senegal struggled to contain their attacking threat.

France doubled their advantage in the 82nd minute when substitute Bradley Barcola made an immediate impact. The forward, who had just come off the bench, finished a move created by Adrien Rabiot to make it 2-0.

Senegal refused to give up and were rewarded deep into stoppage time. Substitute Mbaye scored in the 95th minute after being set up by Iliman Ndiaye, reducing the deficit and briefly raising hopes of a dramatic comeback.

However, France responded immediately. Just a minute later, Mbappé struck again to restore the two-goal cushion and seal the victory for the 2022 runners-up.

France finished with 54 per cent possession and recorded 11 shots, eight of them on target, compared to Senegal’s six attempts and two shots on target.

Mbappé’s brace and Barcola’s impact from the bench proved decisive as France claimed all three points. Senegal showed moments of promise but were ultimately punished by France’s quality in key moments.

The result puts France in a strong position in Group I, while Senegal, who are now the third African team to taste defeat at this year’s Mundial, will need a positive response in their next match to keep their qualification hopes on track.