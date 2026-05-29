The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom chapter, on Thursday vowed to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as it conducted primaries to affirm its consensus candidates for the 2027 governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections.

The exercise, held in Uyo, featured the affirmation of candidates for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly polls.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP caretaker committee in the state, Igwat-Osagyefo Umoren, described the primaries as a major step in the party’s democratic process and a demonstration of its commitment to internal democracy, unity and good governance.

“The primaries are not merely a process of selecting candidates; they are a demonstration of the values we stand for as a party founded on justice, fairness, inclusion and the will of the people,” Mr Umoren said.

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“As we gather here today to exercise this sacred responsibility, I urge every delegate, aspirant and supporter to conduct themselves peacefully, responsibly and with utmost respect for the rules of the party.”

He urged party members to prioritise unity over personal ambition, saying the PDP’s focus remained victory in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Umoren also assured members that the party would conduct a transparent, credible and fair process that reflected the wishes of delegates.

He warned against violence, intimidation and divisive conduct capable of undermining the exercise.

“We must demonstrate to Nigerians that the PDP remains the leading democratic platform built on accountability, discipline and national interest,” he said.

Also speaking, the PDP National Publicity Secretary of the Interim National Working Committee, Ini Ememobong, said the party remained strong in Akwa Ibom despite defections and political pressure from the APC.

“We are waiting for them to come and campaign for the APC they demonised. Let them come and tell us if the country is safer under APC; if life is easier under APC,” Mr Ememobong said.

“Let them come and tell us what they have brought to Akwa Ibom from the APC they went to join.”

He said the PDP was determined to reclaim its mandate in the 2027 elections and urged members not to be intimidated by what he described as “noise” from the ruling party.

Mr Ememobong also accused the APC of injustice in its choice of candidates across the state and assured party members that the PDP would sustain its zoning arrangement.

In separate goodwill messages, leaders of the PDP chapter chairmen forum and ward chairmen forum said the party remained deeply rooted at the grassroots and pledged continued support for its rebuilding efforts.

The chairman of the electoral committee for Akwa Ibom, Christopher Udoaka, said the exercise complied with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and PDP regulations.

Mr Udoaka subsequently declared the consensus candidates affirmed and congratulated them on their emergence.

Responding on behalf of the candidates, the PDP governorship candidate, Emem Coffie, thanked party members for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work towards returning the party to power in the state.

“We will begin to work earnestly to ensure that we give the party resounding victory at the polls,” Mr Coffie said.