A former Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Ini Ememobong, has emerged as the new national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ememobong, a lawyer and public relations specialist, was elected on Saturday at the party’s National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His election marks a return to a familiar role. Before his appointment into government, Mr Ememobong previously served as the spokesperson of the PDP in Akwa Ibom State, a position that brought him national recognition within the party.

He resigned from Governor Umo Eno’s cabinet in June after the governor defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). At the time, Mr Ememobong was widely regarded as one of the governor’s closest aides and had previously served in Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration as commissioner for information.

During his undergraduate days at the University of Uyo, Mr Ememobong served as the national president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, and was later appointed as a special assistant to former governor — now Senate president — Godswill Akpabio on student matters.

Mr Ememobong, in his first official statement on Saturday, stated, “I accept this assignment with a deep sense of responsibility, trusting that He who has been my help in ages past will remain my source and strength as I undertake this national duty for our party at a time like this.”

He said he was fully aware of the many challenges that the PDP is facing as an opposition party.

“Yet, I believe, as my campaign theme stated, that this is our moment of rebirth – a time to build anew from the old, to rekindle the flame, and to present to Nigerians an opposition party they can genuinely trust.

“I am confident that the new National Executive Committee, under the able chairmanship of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN- an experienced leader, a reputable lawyer, and a principled politician, will deliver a PDP that draws from its past successes and failures to rebuild a resilient political machinery, one capable of offering effective opposition to the ruling party and becoming a true home for principled politicians across the country.

“We seek the support of Nigerians in the collective task of ensuring democratic consolidation and deepening true democratisation in our nation.”

Convention amid court battles

There was uncertainty surrounding Saturday’s convention due to ongoing legal battles. Two separate federal high courts had issued orders restraining the PDP from holding the event, while a High Court in Ibadan — the host state — delivered a contrary ruling permitting it to proceed.

Despite the conflicting orders, the convention proceeded, with delegates electing Kabiru Turaki, a minister during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, as the new national chairman of the party, along with other national officers.

The delegates took key decisions aimed at repositioning the opposition party, including the dissolution of the PDP state executive councils in Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Enugu states.

Akwa Ibom PDP crisis

In recent months, the Akwa Ibom PDP has been embroiled in internal conflict, operating under two parallel leadership structures.

Earlier, the PDP National Working Committee dissolved the Aniekan Akpan-led state executive, accusing the leadership of aligning with Governor Eno after the governor’s defection to the APC. The NWC subsequently inaugurated a caretaker committee to steer the party’s affairs, a move that triggered a split within the party in the state.

The dissolution was reaffirmed at the party’s convention on Saturday, signalling a new phase in the escalating power struggle within the Akwa Ibom chapter and raising fresh questions about loyalty, party identity, and control ahead of the 2027 general election.

Before defecting, Governor Eno had publicly vowed to retain control of the PDP structure in the state — insisting he would not allow political opponents to use the party against him in the 2027 elections.

He had also asked commissioners unwilling to join him in the APC to resign from their appointments.