The Nigerian Railway Corporation has temporarily suspended operations on the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS), citing “operational exigencies” and technical advice from its engineers.

The suspension comes six months after operations resumed on 29 October last year.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the train service had announced the planned resumption of services on 29 October 2025, following a suspension for some months.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, the corporation said the suspension was necessary to allow for “critical operational assessments” aimed at ensuring safety, reliability and improved service delivery on the corridor.

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The corporation did not disclose the specific technical issues responsible for the suspension or how long it would last.

However, it assured passengers and other stakeholders that efforts were ongoing to resolve the issues “within the shortest possible time.”

According to the NRC, passengers and intending travellers would be informed before the end of the week about the date for the resumption of normal train operations.

The corporation apologised for the inconvenience caused by the suspension and appealed for public understanding and patience.

“The Corporation remains committed to safe, efficient, and customer-friendly rail services across the country and appreciates the understanding, patience, and continued support of the public during this period,” the statement added.

The Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line, which connects Delta and Kogi states, is one of the country’s major rail corridors and has become popular among passengers travelling between southern and north-central Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES has previously reported repeated operational disruptions affecting rail services across the country, including delays linked to technical faults, infrastructure challenges and security concerns on some corridors.