The Enugu State Government says it is pursuing drastically improved productivity in the state civil service through the positive application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in service delivery.

The Enugu State Head of Service, Godwin Anigbo, stated this on Tuesday while declaring open an AI Literacy Training for permanent secretaries and directors in the state.

The three-day training is funded by the European Union (EU) in partnership with the Enugu State Government through the Office of the Head of Service.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the Office of the Head of Service, Ogbonna Idike, the head of service said AI had revolutionised work processes in workplaces and industries.

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He noted that AI has a great impact, especially on the economy, creating new opportunities for the overall growth and development of society.

“As this continue to evolve, it is therefore important for us to understand not only the benefits of Al, but also the ethical responsibilities and challenges that come with it.

“This will provide you with the practical knowledge, ideas on how AI can be applied to solve real-life problems and improve productivity in our working places and environment,” he said.

Mr Anigbo commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for “moving the state civil service from analogue to digitalisation of all work processes leading to increased productivity and efficiency in service delivery.”

Speaking, Dimitri Sanga, the UNESCO representative in Nigeria, said Nigeria’s AI national strategy emphasised broad-based collaboration and an AI ecosystem grounded in local realities, ethical standards, and human-centred design.

Mr Sanga noted that Nigeria’s approach to AI and its commitment to the digital economy resonated with that of the other 192 UNESCO member states that came together in 2021 to adopt the first normative guidelines for responsible AI.

According to him, the guidelines highlight UNESCO’s role as the only United Nations agency with a mandate in the sciences, ensuring that global and regional adoption of AI advances development gains for all, without endangering humanity or violating human rights.

He said that the guidelines, known as UNESCO’s “Recommendations on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence”, are built on the realisation that AI technologies offer immense benefits, greater efficiency, expanded access to information, job creation, and increased public revenues.

Mr Sanga, represented by Nneka Okafor, the coordinator of UNESCO Recommendations on the Ethics of AI in Nigeria, said, “AI also carries significant risks that must be acted upon.

“UNESCO has also committed significantly to ensuring that Nigeria, as a member state, aligns its AI development plans with best global practice.

“In 2024, UNESCO, with support from the EU and under the leadership of the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, launched the AI Readiness Assessment Methodology in Nigeria.”

(NAN)