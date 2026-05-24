The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says there will be a temporary increase in train services on the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) corridor on Tuesday, ahead of the Sallah celebration.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr Unyimadu noted that the temporary adjustment was aimed at accommodating the expected increase in passenger movement, as many Nigerians travel to celebrate the festive season with their families and loved ones.

“Under the special arrangement, the corporation will operate six train trips on Tuesday, May 26, instead of the usual four trips currently operated on the corridor.

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“For the day, train departures from the Lagos end will be at 7.45 a.m., 1.40 p.m. and 4.00 p.m., while departures from the Ibadan end will be at 8.00 a.m., 10.50 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

“NRC management clarifies that this arrangement is strictly temporary and applies only to the Sallah travel period.

“After the celebration, the normal Tuesday timetable of four trips would resume,” he said.

He said that similarly, the recently introduced Thursday six-trip operations have been temporarily adjusted, as only four trips would operate on Thursday, 28 May, during the period under review.

“The regular six-trip Thursday schedule will, however, resume the following week,” he said.

He noted that the Osun State Government would also operate its annual free Sallah train service on the NRC narrow gauge corridor for indigenes of the state travelling home to celebrate the festival in Osogbo.

“The special train will depart from Iddo Station, Lagos, on Tuesday, May 26, while the return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will take place on Thursday, May 28.

“The service, which is usually operated during festive periods, is being sponsored by the Osun State Government through a paid arrangement with the NRC to convey Osun indigenes free of charge for the Sallah celebration.

“The NRC reassures passengers of its commitment to providing safe, efficient and reliable rail transportation services across the country and wishes all Nigerians a peaceful and memorable Sallah celebration,” he said.

(NAN)