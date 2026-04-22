The chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Esit Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has rejected a “stakeholders’ meeting” convened by Eseme Eyiboh, a spokesperson to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement on Wednesday, the APC Chapter Chairperson, Urua Akpe, said the meeting was not authorised and warned party members not to attend.

The statement is posted on Facebook.

Meeting declared unauthorised, sanction threats

The statement, signed by the chapter’s publicity secretary, John Ekpo, stated that the planned meeting lacked official approval.

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“The chapter chairperson has not sanctioned any such meeting, and no individual within the party, no matter how highly placed, is empowered to convene a stakeholders’ meeting of the party without the consent and approval of the chapter chairperson,” the statement said.

The disputed meeting invitation letter, Mr Ekpo said, is dated 21 April and scheduled for Wednesday at the Christian Event Centre, Akpautong.

Among those listed as conveners are Mr Eyiboh, a former federal lawmaker in the area and currently serving as spokesperson to Mr Akpabio, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Bassey Dan-Abia, a former state lawmaker from Esit Eket, Usoro Akpanuso, and a former commissioner for women affairs in the state, Ini Adiakpan.

The local APC leadership warned that attendance at the meeting would attract disciplinary action.

“Consequently, the chapter chairperson hereby warns all party executives and registered members of the APC in Esit Eket Local Government Area not to attend the said meeting, as doing so will amount to automatic suspension from the party,” the statement added.

The party further described the action of the conveners as “gross insubordination and a direct affront to the office of the chapter chairperson and the entire leadership of the APC in Esit Eket.”

Mr Eyiboh did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls and text messages seeking his comment when contacted.

The party chairperson, Mr Akpe, did not respond to calls and a text message.