The police in Akwa Ibom State have announced the deployment of tactical, intelligence, and marine assets in a coordinated operation to rescue 15 passengers abducted by suspected pirates along the Calabar–Oron waterways.

This follows an order from the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, Auwal Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed ordered immediate joint operations involving the police in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, as well as the Nigerian Navy, for the rescue of the abducted Nigerians.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, ordered sustained surveillance, patrols, and targeted raids across identified criminal hideouts within the maritime corridor to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of the abductors.

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“The Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensure the safe release of all abducted persons and will leave no stone unturned in flushing out criminal elements from the waterways,” Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

The statement called on residents of riverine communities to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and provide credible and timely information that could aid ongoing operations.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that suspected pirates intercepted a passenger ferry travelling from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron, Akwa Ibom State, on Sunday and abducted 15 passengers.

The police in Cross River told reporters that the incident occurred within Akwa Ibom waters.

Eitokpah Sunday, the police spokesperson in Cross River, identified the vessel as one operated by SeaExpress Transit Limited. However, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted SeaExpress Transit Limited on Monday, the company denied that its passengers were involved in the incident.

Recurring attacks

The Calabar–Oron waterways have witnessed repeated attacks in recent months.

The frequent attacks coincided with increased reliance on water transport due to the deplorable condition of the Calabar–Itu Federal Highway, which often causes many commuters to remain on the road for long hours.

The latest incident occurred about seven months after 17 passengers were abducted in September 2025 along the same route. In April 2025, another 20 passengers travelling from Oron to Calabar were also kidnapped.

Kidnapping for ransom remains widespread across Nigeria, with victims ranging from students to clerics.