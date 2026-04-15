A decades-old practice in Becheve communities of Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State, widely known as the “Money Woman” tradition, has been formally abolished following coordinated efforts by civil society actors and traditional authorities.

The practice, which involved using young girls to offset family debts through forced marital arrangements, had long drawn criticism for exposing victims to abuse and denying them access to education and personal development.

The breakthrough was announced on Tuesday in Abuja by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) during a press conference held alongside a national summit on male feminism and the prevention of gender-based violence.

The event brought together survivors, traditional rulers, development partners and gender advocates.

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The founding Executive Director of Centre LSD, Otive Igbuzor, described the abolition as a significant step towards ending entrenched patterns of exploitation and inequality in the affected communities.

He explained that under the now-defunct system, girls were married off not by choice but as a means of settling financial obligations, reinforcing cycles of poverty and gender-based violence.

Mr Igbuzor said the intervention, supported by the UN Women-funded Spotlight Initiative, began in August 2020 with sustained engagement involving the Obanliku Paramount Ruler, the Becheve Traditional Council of Chiefs and local authorities. The process led to the introduction of a local by-law prohibiting the practice.

“On August 20, 2020, through the UN Women-funded Spotlight Initiative, we worked with the Paramount Ruler of Obanliku LGA, the Becheve Traditional Council of Chiefs, and local government authorities to abolish this harmful practice,” he said.

He noted that the approach prioritised dialogue and community ownership, bringing together traditional leaders, families and other stakeholders to agree on a practical and culturally grounded resolution rather than imposing external solutions.

According to him, the engagements culminated in a landmark stakeholders’ meeting held on 12 March in Becheve, Cross River State, where participants unanimously agreed to standardise the amount required to release affected women at a maximum of N100,000.

The decision, he said, replaced arbitrary demands with a clear and uniform framework aimed at restoring dignity to survivors.

Centre LSD also disclosed that N6.2 million had been mobilised to secure the freedom of an initial group of 57 women affected by the practice.

Mr Igbuzor stressed that beyond their release, many of the survivors would require sustained support, noting that years of exclusion had left them without access to education or viable livelihoods. He said empowerment initiatives would be critical in helping them rebuild their lives independently.

He commended traditional rulers and community leaders for what he described as courageous leadership in confronting harmful norms and demonstrating that cultural practices can evolve in line with human rights and dignity.

One of the survivors, Ochuk Mirabel, told PREMIUM TIMES that she was given out at the age of nine under the practice, which she noted had existed in her community even before her birth.

Despite the death of the man she was given to four years ago at the age of 95, the 23-year-old said pressure persists from his family, who continue to regard her as part of their household.

“They still tell me I am their father’s wife,” she said.

Recounting her experience, she described the emotional and economic hardship she endured, including difficulty accessing education, adding that her parents struggled to pay her school fees and later stopped supporting her after secondary school.

“I told them I cannot continue in the marriage. I am not comfortable,” she said, adding that she is now seeking a fresh start and has applied for tertiary education.

Reflecting on her ordeal, she urged parents to abandon the practice, warning against using children to settle financial obligations.

“No child should go through what I have passed through,” she said.

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler of Obanliku Local Government Area, Amos Uyumulam, confirmed the decision in a communiqué issued after community consultations. He said the “Money Woman” practice had been completely banned in Becheve ward.

Mr Uyumulam added that it was agreed that any bride price paid under such arrangements should be refunded to facilitate the release of affected women, with the amount fixed at N100,000 regardless of previous terms.

He further explained that in cases where older women choose to remain in their marriages, the agreed sum could be redirected towards their welfare and that of their children.