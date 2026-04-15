The remains of a Nigerian journalist, Godwin Benson, will be laid to rest on 25 April in Ikot Akpa Nkuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, according to a statement by the family.

Mr Benson, until his passing, was the news editor of the Akwa Ibom State-owned The Pioneer newspapers. He was 52.

The family said Mr Benson died after a brief illness at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital. They did not disclose when he passed.

Utibe-Abasi Benson, the first son of the deceased, issued the statement, alongside the funeral’s planning committee.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The late Benson was a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Beyond journalism, he held several public service roles. He previously served as secretary of Ukanafun Local Government Council and later as special assistant on media and strategy in the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Legislative Affairs.

He was also secretary of the Ukanafun Elders Forum, a position he held until his death.

Education

According to the family, Mr Benson began his education at Central School, Ikot Akpa Nkuk, and later attended Western Annang Secondary Commercial School, both in Ukanafun Local Government Area.

He also studied at the Federal School of Arts and Science, Aba, in Abia State.

He obtained a National Diploma from Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Uyo.

In July 2025, he completed a PhD in Communication Studies at the University of Port Harcourt.

Funeral arrangements

The family said funeral activities will begin on 20 April with the opening of a mourning house and condolence visits.

READ ALSO: PT Books announces new title on the resilience of CSOs in Africa

An evening of tributes is scheduled for 23 April at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo.

The funeral service will be held on 25 April at Western Annang Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Akpa Nkuk, and will be conducted by the Qua Iboe Church.

The remains will be interred later, the same day, in his hometown.

A thanksgiving service is slated for 26 April at Qua Iboe Church, Ikot Akpa Nkuk.

Mr Benson is survived by his wife, Victoria, three children, his mother, and other relatives.