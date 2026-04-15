The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said it has deployed additional security personnel nationwide ahead of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The UTME is scheduled to hold from Thursday, 16 April to Saturday, 25 April.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Force spokesperson, Anthony Placide, the police said the move follows concerns raised by members of the public over the safety of some examination centres in a North-central state.

The move comes amid concerns raised by some residents and groups in Jos, Plateau State, following recent security tensions in parts of the city.

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In separate appeals circulating online, some residents said the situation in parts of Jos, Plateau state, remains tense after recent unrest that took religious turns, raising fears about the safety of candidates of different faiths required to travel across different areas to sit for the examination.

One such appeal urged the Plateau State government and JAMB to take action, stating that “authorities (should) consider relocating candidates to nearby CBT centres within safer communities or, alternatively, provide adequate security to guarantee their safety throughout the examination period.”

A group, the Jos Renaissance Group (JRG), in a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in the state, also called for “immediate security arrangement and deployment” of personnel to protect candidates.

The group expressed concern about candidates being posted to centres located in communities different from theirs, warning that the situation could expose them to risk if not properly managed.

The group said its appeal followed what it described as lingering tension in parts of Jos, noting the urgency of ensuring that “thousands of young examination candidates” are able to sit for the UTME without disruption.

It added that it had engaged stakeholders, including religious organisations and security agencies, on the need for a peaceful and hitch-free exercise.

Police dismiss threats

In its statement, the police dismissed the reports as “unfounded rumours,” insisting they are “without basis.”

It added that while it does not act on rumours, it has taken note of public concerns relating to “the safety, education and future of our children and wards.”

The police did not name the state involved or provide details of the alleged threats.

According to them, the deployment covers overt and covert operations, including routine patrols, perimeter checks, and rapid response teams stationed at strategic locations nationwide.

The police also said it is working with other security agencies to monitor and address potential threats.

“Any individual or group attempting to disrupt the examination process will be swiftly identified and brought to justice,” the statement read.

The force advised candidates to arrive early at their centres, comply with examination guidelines, and report suspicious activity to security personnel.

The police also urged the public to disregard unverified information circulating on social media and rely only on official updates from JAMB and the NPF.

It added that it remains committed to ensuring a safe and conducive environment for national examinations and maintaining “peace, security, and public confidence” during the UTME exercise.