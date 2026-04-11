The National Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (N-CITRE) has suspended the Ijaw National Congress (INC) elections scheduled for Monday, 13 April, until further notice.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the poll was stalled by a court order after a suit by disqualified candidates.

N-CITRE, after meeting on Friday in Yenagoa, deliberated extensively on issues causing the impasse, including petitions submitted by aggrieved parties.

The body unanimously agreed to suspend the elections and directed the electoral committee to halt all related activities immediately.

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N-CITRE, empowered by the INC constitution to resolve disputes, constituted a seven-member Dispute Resolution Committee to investigate all petitions.

The resolution stated, “That the elections into the National Executive Council of the Ijaw National Congress have been temporarily suspended until N-CITRE directs further after all disputes are settled.

“Consequently, N-ELECO-INC has been directed to stop performing any electoral functions until otherwise directed by N-CITRE.”

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The body mandated the committee to resolve lingering disputes and probe petitions, including those against the electoral committee.

The committee is chaired by Bubaraye Dakolo, alongside representatives from Eastern, Central and Western zones and other stakeholders.

N-CITRE urged stakeholders to uphold honesty and cooperate to ensure peace and stability within the INC.