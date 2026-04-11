President Bola Tinubu, United on Friday, inaugurated 60-megawatt gas turbine plants at Elebele in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The president also inaugurated other projects implemented by the Governor Douye Diri’s administration, such as the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma Bridge, the Sagbama/Ekeremor Road, and the 2.9km Dual-Carriageway in Yenagoa.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held at the Bayelsa Government House, Mr Tinubu commended Mr Diri for implementing the independent power project.

The president said that the Bayelsa people deserved to see governance translated into physical development and a better quality of life.

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“We are all working hard. Independent power supply is a good thing. I assure Nigerians that they will have electricity to power their growth,” he said.

He urged the governor to implement more people-oriented projects and pledged that the federal government would support Mr Diri’s administration in achieving more for the state.

Mr Diri commended the president for the visit, and described him as a friend of Bayelsa people.

“We are confident that you will recognise the depth of our appreciation for taking time from your busy schedule to inaugurate these landmark projects.

“Your administration’s decisive policy interventions have paved the way for meaningful reforms in various sectors, including power.

“This has enabled us to deliver on our pledge to establish a reliable, independent energy source through the construction of these gas‑powered turbines.

“For us as a state, this is not just an achievement, it is a cause for thanksgiving and rejoicing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visit attracted the presence of notable personalities, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.