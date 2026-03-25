The Super Eagles have been dealt a setback ahead of their international friendlies after defender Calvin Bassey was ruled out with a back injury.

The Fulham FC centre-back, who was a standout performer for Nigeria at the last Africa Cup of Nations, will no longer be available for the matches against Iran and Jordan in Antalya, Turkey.

Bassey’s absence is a significant blow for head coach Eric Chelle, given the defender’s consistency and influence.

He was one of Nigeria’s best players at the last AFCON tournament in Morocco, earning a place in the Team of the Tournament after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish.

Despite the setback, preparations continued in camp with a near-full squad, as captain Wilfred Ndidi joined his teammates to boost the group.

Team officials confirmed that 22 players are currently in camp, in time for the first session on Wednesday, as the squad steps up preparations.

Earlier, the camp had received a boost with the arrival of key attacking players Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, adding firepower to the team.

They joined other regulars, including Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze, as well as midfielders Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika.

Defensive options still available to Chelle include Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Bruno Onyemaechi and Igoh Ogbu, who are expected to step up in Bassey’s absence.

Nigeria will face Iran on 27 March before taking on Jordan on 31 March, with both matches scheduled to be played in Antalya after being moved from Amman due to security concerns in the Middle East.

With 22 players now in camp and training underway, the Super Eagles will look to quickly adjust to Bassey’s absence as they continue preparations for the high-profile friendlies.