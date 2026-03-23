Limited access to safe water, weak funding, and slow policy implementation are deepening gender inequality across Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, the Peace Point Development Foundation (PPDF) has said.

It warns that women and girls bear the brunt of the crisis.

The organisation disclosed this in a press release issued on 21 March, following its community engagement in Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom to mark the 2026 World Water Day, themed “Water and Gender: Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.”

The Peace Point Development Foundation, whose work covers both Akwa Ibom and Cross River said the situation in both states reflects a troubling pattern of inadequate investment in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) systems, coupled with weak implementation of institutional frameworks, leaving rural communities, particularly women and girls, exposed to health risks and social inequality.

“Where water flows, equality grows. But in many of our communities in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, clean and safe water does not flow, and inequality persists,” the organisation said.

The organisation said across rural communities in the two states, women and girls often travel long distances to fetch water from streams polluted by mining activities and oil, exposing them to safety risks and limiting time for education and economic activities.

It said the inadequacies and sometimes absence of safe and private sanitation facilities, especially in schools and public spaces, further compound their vulnerability.

While acknowledging policy progress in Akwa Ibom, including the approval of a State WASH Policy, Monitoring and Evaluation Framework, and an Open Defecation-Free (ODF) roadmap, the organisation expressed concern over delayed implementation.

It noted that sanitation and hygiene projects approved and announced by the government nearly a year ago in Obot Akara, Ikono, Esit Eket, and Nsit Ubium local government areas are yet to be completed or commissioned.

It described as “disturbing” the delay in establishing key institutions such as the State Water Council and Water Regulatory Council, as well as the failure to transition the Akwa Ibom Water Company into a full corporation as stipulated by law three years after passage.

According to the organisation, the state’s inability to meet the 2025 national ODF target—achieved by only one local government area, Nsit Atai—exposes gaps in funding, coordination, and sustained technical support.

Meanwhile, only 38 of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas have been declared open defecation-free.

In Cross River, the Peace Point Development Foundation acknowledged the passage of the Open Defecation Prohibition Law by the state House of Assembly, describing it as a step forward in strengthening sanitation governance.

However, it warned that the absence of dedicated funding threatens the law’s effectiveness.

“Without clear financial commitments, enforcement risks become symbolic rather than impactful. Institutions cannot function optimally without the resources required for community engagement, monitoring, and service delivery,” the group said.

It added that the funding gap weakens the capacity of the State Task Group on WASH and local government departments to translate legislation into measurable outcomes, potentially undermining efforts to achieve ODF status and improve public health.

It called on both state governments to prioritise sustainable financing, strengthen institutional structures, and accelerate the implementation of WASH policies and projects.

The organisation recommended the immediate operationalisation of approved frameworks, establishment of regulatory bodies, timely release of funds, and the adoption of sustainable financing models.

It also called on authorities to ensure functional WASH departments across all local governments and provide inclusive sanitation infrastructure in schools and public spaces, particularly for women, girls, and persons with disabilities.

It stressed the need for stronger community involvement through local WASH committees to manage facilities and hold authorities accountable.

“As we mark World Water Day, we must recognise that water is not just a resource, it is a pathway to equality,” PPDF said. “Ensuring equitable access, especially for women and girls, must be at the heart of all interventions.”