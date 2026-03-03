Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State is facing public backlash, including from civil society groups, for describing his critics as “empty barrels”.

Mr Eno had also said that he is not a receptionist, and should not be expected to pick up calls when people ring him.

The remarks, delivered on Sunday, 1 March, at a church service at the Government House, Uyo, sparked commentary across Akwa Ibom and beyond, with many accusing the governor of using language unbefitting of his office.

“There are many ways to reach the governor,” Mr Eno said. “Stop saying the governor does not pick up the phone. Am I your receptionist? That is even an insult to say the governor does not answer calls. Who are you? Who is even talking?”

Taking a swipe at his critics, he added, “When people discuss all these things, it does not have meaning. Empty barrels make noise. Check their lives from beginning to the end, they have nothing to show—just noise.”

Although Mr Eno did not mention any name, his references correlated with recent criticisms surrounding the disputed 76 oil wells and remarks by John Akpanudoedehe, a former senator and minister, who had urged the governor to protect the state’s interests in the oil wells battle with Cross River State.

Public condemnation

On social media, users accused the governor of belittling opposition voices and failing to demonstrate the restraint expected of a public office holder.

Some argued that describing citizens or a former public official—who held several political offices long before he entered politics—in such terms risks deepening political divisions in a state already grappling with prosecutions and threats of arrest against dissenting voices.

Beyond serving as a senator from 1999 to 2003 and minister of state, FCT under President Umaru Yar’Adua, Mr Akpanudoedehe also served as the national secretary of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress.

He was the governorship candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria in 2011, and the 2023 governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Akwa Ibom. He is currently the leader of the African Democratic Congress in Akwa.

Peace Point Development Foundation, a governance and peace-building-focused civil society organisation, said public officials must be mindful of their tone and language.

Speaking through its Coordinator, Umo Isuaikoh, the foundation said the governor’s remarks did not come across as humorous as the state government claimed.

“The Governor’s non-verbal cues and choice of words did not sound like a joke. Even if it was intended as a joke, the language and tone matter. When a governor calls critics ‘empty barrels,’ it sends a message that dissent is unwelcome,” Mr Isuaikoh said.

Similarly, Faith Paulinus, programme officer on governance reforms and anti-corruption at Policy Alert, said the governor’s recent public engagements have increasingly featured remarks attacking dissenting voices and perceived political opponents.

He said that elected officials must remember they are accountable to the people.

“Akwa Ibom people have been unfortunate to now have a governor who uses his office at every given opportunity to castigate the citizens. The governor should understand that he is serving the people.

“Classifying yourself as too exalted and not a receptionist who can respond to calls is quite uncalled for. You are being paid with taxpayers’ money. When citizens make demands, criticise or give advice, you should respond with decorum because they are your employers,” he said.

“In recent times, we have experienced scenarios where the governor leaves the main focus of the event to throw tantrums at perceived political opponents or other dissenting voices. It does not in any way befit the office of the governor. It shows clearly that the administration is losing focus and having divided attention,” Mr Paulinus said.

He expressed concern that the remarks were made at a prayer gathering.

“The sad part is that the governor made this statement at the forum where they gathered for a monthly prayer. You come out in an outburst of anger at a platform for prayers?

“The managers of the governor or those the governor listens to should call the governor to order. This act impinges negatively on the citizens out there. His speech should reflect his office from time to time,” he said.

Mr Paulinus added that democratic leadership comes with scrutiny.

“In a democracy, public office comes with scrutiny, and anyone occupying an elected office must be ready to get questioned by their actions and policy direction,” he said.

He dismissed the government’s defence of the remarks as a joke, as an attempt to save face.

“That wasn’t a joke, the countenance and tone of the governor says it all, the reply is just the work of his media handlers trying to redeem his image, knowing that their boss goofed big time.”

Government says the remarks were humorous

In response to the backlash, the Akwa Ibom State Government issued a defence, insisting that the remarks had been taken out of context.

In a statement titled “When Humour Becomes Headline: A Governor, A Joke, and the Path of Distortion,” the State Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, accused online platforms of sensationalising a light-hearted comment.

Mr Umanah said the governor spoke in a relaxed atmosphere and that his rhetorical question—“Or am I your receptionist?”— drew laughter from the audience.

“It was humour, pure and simple,” the commissioner said, adding that Mr Eno was explaining the need for structured communication channels through commissioners, special advisers and aides rather than personal phone access.