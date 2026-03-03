The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has issued a final summons to the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, and the Head of the Nigeria Electrification Programme (NEP), Olufemi Akinyelure, following their repeated refusal to appear before it.

The committee is investigating the management of grants, loans, and investments in Nigeria’s renewable energy sector between 2015 and 2024, with particular focus on fund disbursement, project implementation, and compliance with statutory and financial regulations.

At its resumed investigative hearing on Tuesday, the committee chairman, Afam Ogene, expressed frustration over what he described as persistent non-compliance by the agencies’ leadership.

“The MD of the Rural Electrification Agency, despite his subterfuge to avoid appearing before this committee, will not get away with it lightly.

“The Constitution is quite clear that this committee of the House of Representatives has the power to compel appearance. However, in the spirit of magnanimity, we are issuing a last and final invitation for them to appear on Thursday, the 5th day of March 2026, at 2 p.m., failing which, this committee will have no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest,” Mr Ogene said.

He emphasised that the probe aligns with the National Assembly’s constitutional mandate to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public and donor funds, especially in the renewable energy sector, which is critical to rural development and national economic growth.

Previous ultimatum ignored

The House had previously issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Mr Aliyu to appear before the committee to explain the agency’s expenditure of loans and grants.

The resolution, following a motion by Paul Kalejaiye (APC, Lagos) at a public hearing, also urged the Inspector-General of Police to enforce compliance if the MD failed to respond.

Shina Oyedeji (PDP, Oyo) noted that repeated invitations prompted the ultimatum Mr Aliyu ignored.

“This hearing was another opportunity for the managing director to appear, yet he failed to attend or send a representative,” Mr Oyedeji said.

Jurisdictional dispute over REA oversight

Meanwhile, tensions have erupted within the House over which committee has primary oversight of the REA.

In a letter dated 27 February, Muhammad Bukar, Chairman of the House Committee on Rural Electrification, asserted that his committee is the “duly constituted standing committee of the House vested with primary oversight over the REA, including financial operations, grant utilisation, project implementation, and institutional performance.”

The letter stressed that while the Committee on Renewable Energy has a broad sector-wide mandate, specific operational, financial, and administrative matters of the REA fall solely under the Rural Electrification Committee’s jurisdiction.

Mr Bukar directed the agency to channel all legislative oversight requests, inquiries, and documentation strictly through the Rural Electrification Committee, avoid responding to or engaging in parallel correspondence with other House committees on matters under his oversight, and refer communications from other committees regarding REA-specific issues for coordination and guidance.

He warned that uncoordinated or parallel inquiries risk undermining institutional order and creating unnecessary friction. The letter also highlighted that the current House Committee structure, now expanded to over 120 specialised panels, was deliberately designed to prevent overlapping responsibilities.