The Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has launched a defence of his administration over the 76 oil wells dispute, dismissing critics as “empty barrels” who make “noise”.

Speaking on Sunday during the monthly Church service at Government House, Uyo, Mr Eno said he was not a receptionist for the public to expect him to pick their calls and accused a former senator of dramatising a sensitive state matter.

“There are many ways to reach the governor,” he said. “Stop saying the governor does not pick up the phone. Am I your receptionist? That is even an insult to say the governor does not answer calls. Who are you? Who is even talking?”

Although Mr Eno did not mention any name, the instances cited in his remarks pointed to John Akpanudoedehe’s recent public statement regarding the 76 oil wells.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, a former senator, had advised the governor against letting the state lose the oil wells.

‘Empty Barrels’

Taking a swipe at his critics, Mr Eno said, “When people discuss all these things, it does not have meaning. Empty barrels, they make noise,” he said. “Check their lives from beginning to the end, nothing to show — noise.”

“All of them making noise were in government at one time or another. Ask them what exactly they brought back home? Those that brought things back home are not talking. They are helping.”

The governor questioned what he described as the “politicisation” of a collective issue.

“Must everything be politics? Something that has to do with all of us,” he said. “If you know what else to do, why not approach us? At this time, we need prayers.”

Using a local parlance to describe his critics, he said, “They keep crying like babies”.

Mr Eno criticised what he described as a trend of senior politicians posting online videos.

“This one comes on TV and makes a video. He is creating content to get money. Can you imagine? Big old men creating content so that they can drive traffic for Google to pay money. Are you really serious? Is this patriotism?” he asked.

He described some of the commentaries as “comic relief”.

“On a very hard day, when you finish your meeting at 11 p.m., you just look at some things and laugh. It is comic relief. They are drama.”

Background

On 19 February, Mr Akpanudoedehe, on a Facebook live video said he had struggled to reach Governor Eno by phone and therefore decided to use the medium to advise him on the concerns about the oil wells dispute.

“I have been trying to reach the governor, but he barely returns calls,” he said. “But I am not going to bother because even if I call, the call would be misunderstood. You may see me as someone from the opposition, but I have the interest of Akwa Ibom at heart.”

He advised that the administration’s failure to defend the oil wells would carry consequences.

“If you allow the 76 oil wells to be taken, the effort and energy of those living and dead who fought for them would have been in vain. I want to tell you that you will not be forgiven.

“With so much resources and political reach at your disposal, if you allow it to happen, you will be seen as a weak and unprepared governor.”

In another video released on 22 February, Mr Akpanudoedehe referenced his role during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he played a critical role in securing the oil wells for Akwa Ibom.

He referenced the tenures of former Governors Victor Attah and Godswill Akpabio, suggesting that no oil well would have been taken under their watch.

Udoedehe speaks on Eno’s Swipe

When PREMIUM TIMES reached Mr Akpanudoedehe on Monday for his reaction to the governor’s comments, he said he would not descend into personal attacks.

“There are things to respond to immediately. There are things you are not supposed to respond to. You allow Akwa Ibom people to judge,” he said.

“I did not hear him mention my name, but assuming he is referring to my video, I don’t respond to insults. I was advising him. I don’t want to go to the gutters with him.”

He said he expected appreciation rather than dismissal.

“I expected him to say, ‘Senator Udoedehe and other citizens who have shared thoughts on the issue, thank you for your advice. Even myself, I won’t forgive myself if they take even one oil well from the state.’ It is not an insult.”

“What he said shows his level. It is beneath me. I am bigger than that. I wasn’t in any way insulting him. I was advising him because of my vantage position and what I hear.”

He added: “If he is speaking about me and said those things, it reflects his upbringing and character. I am not in that level. I won’t respond immediately. Once you say something, you think through it.”

Citizens react

The exchange has drawn reactions from citizens, with many criticising the governor for his remarks.

In the comment section of the video posted on a local newspaper’s Facebook page, David Okon described Mr Akpanudoedehe as a seasoned politician with a long public service record that the governor should not abuse.

“Power is transient,” he said. “The office of the Governor is held in trust for the citizens. The governor is accountable to the citizens even if he was a primary school pupil.”

Michael Akpanidem said respectful communication was essential for the Akwa Ibom State Government.

“Public communication is a skill. Senator Udoedehe deserves respect. He has a full right as an Akwa Ibom son to speak on the issues concerning the 76 oil wells. Let not pride make us lose what rightly belongs to us,” he stated.

Another resident, Itoro Udoada, expressed disappointment. “One day you will retire as a governor, and someone saying this to you won’t sit well. Life is turn by turn,” he said.