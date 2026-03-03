Kwara North Senator, Sadiq Umar, has declared his intention to contest the Kwara State governorship election in 2027.

Mr Umar, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the declaration on Monday while appearing on Politics Tonight, a political programme on TVC.

The senator said he is fully prepared for the position, noting that his over seven years of experience at the national level have equipped him with a solid understanding of governance.

“First and foremost, thank you very much for asking me that question because already, primary elections have been scheduled in the country. So, for the record, I’m saying here now that me, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar, I’m going to run for the governorship of Kwara State come 2027 on the platform of All Progressives Congress.

“What it takes I’m more than prepared to run, to win, and to govern. Because I think, Alhamdulillah, I have been in government for over seven years at the national level, and I understand the dynamics of government,” he said.

He assured residents that if elected governor, he would deploy his development management expertise to advance growth across all sectors of the state.

“I have worked in the development sector. I understand what development management is all about. And I can assure you that I will bring all of that to bear and I will be successful, by the grace of God,” he said.

Mr Umar is the second serving lawmaker from the state to declare interest in the governorship race.

In February, Kwara South Senator, Oyelola Ashiru, also announced his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election. He made the declaration while receiving executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, at his country home in Offa.

Messrs Umar and Ashiru are members of the APC.

The incumbent governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also of the APC, is from the Kwara Central Senatorial District and will complete his tenure in 2027. His predecessor, Abdulfatah Ahmed from Kwara South, served two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.

Kwara North, which Mr Umar represents, has not produced a governor since Shaaba Lafiagi, who served for 22 months between January 1992 and November 1993. This has fueled agitation for the district to produce the next governor in 2027.

However, the aspirants will still have to contest in party primaries at the state level before the APC selects its flagbearer for the election.

Insecurity ravaging Kwara

In recent years, Kwara State has witnessed increasing insecurity, particularly in parts of Kwara North and some border communities. Armed bandits, suspected to have infiltrated from neighbouring Niger and Kebbi states, have carried out attacks on rural settlements, killing residents, kidnapping victims for ransom, and displacing families.

Communities in local government areas such as Kaiama, Baruten, and Edu have recorded repeated invasions. In several instances, gunmen stormed villages at night, shooting sporadically and abducting residents. Some attacks resulted in fatalities, while farmlands were abandoned due to fear of further assaults.

Speaking on insecurity in the state, Mr Umar said communities in his senatorial district have been significantly affected.

He, however, commended both the state and federal governments for their interventions, noting that peace is gradually being restored in affected communities.

The lawmaker urged residents to remain hopeful and continue supporting lawful efforts aimed at tackling insecurity across the state.