A civic organisation, Connected Advocacy, has criticised the Nigerian Senate’s rejection of a proposed amendment mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results, describing the decision as “a betrayal of the Nigerian people that should be corrected.”

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday by the group’s Executive Director, Israel Orekha, following their press briefing held in Benin City, Edo State.

Mr Orekha, who is also the South-south coordinator of the Youth Electoral Reform Project (YERP-Naija), said the amendment — already passed by the House of Representatives in December 2025 — is critical to restoring trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

He noted that young Nigerians have consistently demanded real-time electronic transmission of results, adding that nationwide consultations through surveys, engagements, and public hearings showed citizens want transparent elections that reflect the true will of voters.

According to the statement, Nigerians spoke “in clear and unmistakable terms, saying ‘Give us mandatory electronic transmission of election results in real-time’ to rebuild confidence in elections.”

Roots in 2023 election controversy

The organisation linked the reform push to controversies surrounding the 2023 general elections, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failed to electronically transmit presidential election results in real time.

Tribunal and appellate court rulings later held that real-time transmission was not explicitly required under the 2022 Electoral Act because it appeared only in INEC guidelines, not in the law — a development that triggered widespread calls to make it a legal requirement.

“South-south youth and others across Nigeria feel deeply betrayed by the position of the National Assembly to retain the vague 2022 Electoral Act provision that simply says it is up to INEC to determine ways to ‘transfer’ election results,” the statement said.

The group warned that leaving such discretion to an electoral body facing public trust challenges could deepen voter apathy and mistrust.

Calls for legislative action

Connected Advocacy urged citizens, particularly young people, to lobby lawmakers to support the amendment during the harmonisation of the Electoral Act. It appealed to federal legislators to align with public demand, stating that “standing with their constituents means voting for the mandatory transmission of election results in real-time, as earlier passed by the House of Representatives.”

The group also called on the National Assembly to fast-track pending constitutional amendments, especially those concerning pre-swearing-in resolution of election petitions and the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission.

Broader reform push and political reactions

The demand by Connected Advocacy aligns with calls by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has urged the Senate to reconsider its position and make electronic transmission mandatory, arguing that real-time upload of polling-unit results would reduce manipulation, curb vote-buying, and strengthen electoral credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also criticised the Senate’s stance, describing its stance as a setback for electoral reform and a threat to transparency.

He warned that rejecting compulsory real-time transmission could undermine confidence in future elections and leave loopholes open to interference, urging Nigerians and civil society to push for a more credible electoral system.

However, some opposition senators have insisted that the Senate did not completely reject electronic transmission, clarifying that the Electoral Act still accommodates the digital transmission of election results.

They said the controversy arose from a misunderstanding during plenary, stressing that while real-time electronic upload was not made compulsory, electronic transmission remains part of the legal framework.

Responding to growing criticism, the Senate maintained that it did not abolish electronic transmission but retained the existing provision in the 2022 Electoral Act, which allows — but does not mandate — electronic transfer of results.

Lawmakers argued that the amendment preserves the current legal structure rather than reversing electoral progress, noting that electronic transmission, as used in the last general elections, remains valid under the law, this newspaper reported.

Connected Advocacy said it would continue mobilising citizens nationwide until mandatory real-time electronic transmission and broader electoral reforms are reflected in law.