Fibroids remain one of the most common gynaecological conditions affecting women of reproductive age in Nigeria, yet misinformation around the condition continues to fuel fear, late presentation, and unnecessary anxiety.

Many women still associate fibroids with inevitable surgery, infertility, or cancer, assumptions health experts say are largely inaccurate and harmful to women’s health-seeking behaviour.

Speaking with PT Health Watch, Halimat Jimoh, a nurse and professional midwife, highlighted the common misconceptions about fibroids and the factors that increase women’s risk of developing the condition.

Ms Jimoh, who is the founder of The Midwife Next Door, also explains how fibroids can affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes, and why early medical attention is important.

Persistent myths, misconceptions

Ms Jimoh said one of the most common misconceptions she encounters is the belief that a fibroid diagnosis automatically means surgery or an inability to conceive.

She explained that many women live with fibroids without symptoms and still conceive, carry pregnancies, and deliver safely.

“One very common myth I hear is that fibroids automatically mean surgery or that once you have fibroids, pregnancy is impossible,” she said.

“That is not true. Many women live with fibroids without symptoms, and many conceive, carry pregnancies, and deliver safely.”

She also addressed the widespread fear that fibroids are cancerous, noting that fibroids are almost always benign, with malignant cases being extremely rare.

In addition, she dismissed the belief that fibroids only affect older or married women, explaining that fibroids can occur in young and unmarried women, sometimes without any symptoms at all.

Risk factors

According to Ms Jimoh, fibroid development is influenced by a combination of genetic, hormonal, and lifestyle factors.

Women with a family history of fibroids are at higher risk, as genetics play a significant role.

“Yes, there are clear links. Genetics play a big role. If your mother or sister has fibroids, your risk is higher,” she added.

Hormonal factors, particularly oestrogen, also contribute to fibroid growth. Lifestyle-related factors such as obesity, poor diet, chronic stress, and low physical activity may further increase the risk.

She noted that Black women are more likely to develop fibroids and often at a younger age.

Symptoms beyond heavy bleeding

While heavy menstrual bleeding is the most commonly recognised symptom of fibroids, they can also cause pelvic pain, abdominal swelling, frequent urination, constipation, painful intercourse, back pain and fatigue linked to anaemia.

According to a report by the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre, fibroids are very common non‑cancerous growths that particularly affect people with a uterus between the ages of 30 and 50.

The report notes that many fibroids are small and cause no symptoms, while larger growths may lead to heavy bleeding, pelvic pain and other complications, and often stabilise or shrink after menopause.

Although the exact cause remains unclear, the report highlights that factors such as body weight, family history, early onset of menstruation, and not having given birth can increase the likelihood of developing fibroids.

Ms Jimoh added that some women may also experience difficulty conceiving, while others remain asymptomatic, underscoring the importance of regular medical check-ups.

Impact on fertility, pregnancy

Ms Jimoh explained that the impact of fibroids on fertility largely depends on their size, number, and location within the uterus.

Fibroids located within the uterine cavity are more likely to interfere with implantation or increase the risk of miscarriage, particularly if they are actively growing.

During pregnancy, fibroids may increase the risk of complications such as pain, preterm labour, malpresentation, or caesarean delivery.

However, she stressed that many women with fibroids still have healthy pregnancies and positive childbirth outcomes.

“Sometimes, treatment is not necessary, especially when a woman has no symptoms and the fibroids are not affecting the uterine cavity,” she said.

Early detection and treatment options

Although fibroids cannot be completely prevented, Ms Jimoh said healthy lifestyle choices can help reduce risks.

These include maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, managing stress, and attending regular gynaecological check-ups.

Fibroids are commonly detected through pelvic examinations and ultrasound scans, and early detection often makes management easier.

Treatment options, she explained, depend on symptoms, age, fertility plans, and overall well-being.

These may include monitoring, medications to control bleeding or pain, hormonal therapies, non-surgical procedures such as uterine artery embolisation, and surgical options like myomectomy or hysterectomy when necessary.

She advised women to seek medical care early and avoid fear-driven decisions, noting that fibroids are manageable with the right support.

“Women should not ignore persistent symptoms or normalise discomfort. With proper medical guidance, many women live full, healthy lives despite having fibroids,” she added.