Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has commended his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, for rallying support for President Bola Tinubu as he confronts the current challenges facing Nigeria.

Nigeria is facing severe security challenges, with terrorists and bandits kidnapping citizens, including students, and launching deadly attacks on communities in different parts of the country.

Mr Emmanuel called on Nigerians to set aside their biases and support Mr Tinubu in addressing the country’s current challenges.

The former Akwa Ibom governor stated this at an interactive session held with journalists at the Pre-Service of Nine Lessons and Carol, held at the United Evangelical Church, Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday, 29 November, according to a press release by his spokesperson, Stephen Abia.

“This is not the time to dwell on factors that create divisions, the issues that expand the frontiers of our disagreements and further undermine our national unity.

“Rather, as a people, we must pull together to confront our common enemies by giving every necessary support to President Tinubu to enable him to face the challenges that are militating against the progressive movement upon which he has set our nation,” the statement quoted Mr Emmanuel, a PDP leader, as saying.

Mr Emmanuel encouraged President Tinubu to continue to pursue the visions that would help Nigeria overcome its current challenges and bring it to the ultimate goal of achieving good governance.

Governor Eno on Monday thanked Mr Emmanuel for rallying support for the president.

“This is a welcome development and a testament to the fact that in spite of our political differences, we are united in our support and therefore, must rally behind the President as he confronts the challenges facing our dear nation,” Mr Eno said in a statement from his spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh.

“This, indeed, speaks so eloquently about the Akwa Ibom United mantra we have been championing, and I salute and thank my predecessor for this patriotic act.”

The relationship between Messrs Eno and Emmanuel has continued to deteriorate after the governor defected from the PDP to the APC in June. Police recently withdrew their operatives from Mr Emmanuel’s residence in Akwa Ibom on Governor Eno’s order. The governor has also sacked some of his aides, whom he accused of being loyal to his predecessor.

Governor Eno’s public commendation of his predecessor may provide temporary relief from the political tension in the oil-rich state.