No fewer than 2,246 newly diagnosed HIV-positive persons have benefitted from free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) in Bauchi State.

Sani Mohammed, Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, said this on Monday in Bauchi at an event to mark the 2025 World AIDS Day.

The theme of the 2025 World AIDS Day is: “Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response.”

Mr Mohammed said the persons received comprehensive ART treatment from January 2025 till date, adding that 650 HIV-exposed infants have achieved 100 per cent early infant diagnosis to protect them from HIV infection.

Represented by Dauda Yakubu, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Mohammed said the theme seeks to reflect challenges caused by recent funding cuts and other setbacks in HIV campaign.

“It also reminds us of the need to build a stronger, more resilient and rights focused approach as we work toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

“This commemoration also comprises a series of activities like rally, health talks, medical outreach, lectures, distribution of nutritional support to People Living with HIV, amongst others,” he said.

He noted that the state made significant progress over the years with the landscape of the HIV epidemic improving dramatically.

He said the HIV prevalence rate declined from 6.8 per cent in 2001 to 0.4 per cent in 2018.

“We have made tremendous progress in saving the lives of people living with HIV and preventing new infections in Bauchi State,” he said.

He commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his support to the state’s Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA), including allocation of one per cent Local Government Council Funds, to enhance fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, leprosy and malaria.

Diene Keita, Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said that progress on HIV prevention is the surest path to an AIDS-free generation.

Ms Keita highlighted that medical and public policy breakthrough had accelerated possibilities for protection against HIV infection, expanding rights and choices for people around the world.

“However, this progress is facing major setbacks, as unprecedented funding cuts in international aid have hit HIV prevention programmes particularly hard,” she said.

Represented by Deborah Tabara, Gender and Reproductive Health Analyst, UNFPA, Ms Keita said the funding cut deprived nearly 2.5 million people of life-saving pre-exposure medications.

Also, Adamu Sambo, Executive Chairman, BACATMA, said the agency had intensified effort to identify people who need attention in health facilities in the state.

