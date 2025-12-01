The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has called on Nigerians to set aside their biases and support President Bola Tinubu in addressing the country’s current challenges.

Mr Emmanuel stated this at an interactive session held with journalists at the Pre-Service of Nine Lessons and Carol, held at the United Evangelical Church, Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday, 29 November, according to a press release by his spokesperson, Stephen Abia.

The former governor said that all hands must be on deck in providing the required support for Mr Tinubu to solve the problems facing the country.

Nigeria is facing severe security challenges, with terrorists and bandits kidnapping citizens and launching deadly attacks on communities in different parts of the country.

According to Mr Emmanuel, Nigerians across ethnic, party, and religious divides need to come together at this moment in our national life to support the president in solving the problems that could plunge our nation into crisis.

“This is not the time to dwell on factors that create divisions, the issues that expand the frontiers of our disagreements and further undermine our national unity.

“Rather, as a people, we must pull together to confront our common enemies by giving every necessary support to President Tinubu to enable him face the challenges that are militating against the progressive movement upon which he has set our nation,” the statement quoted Mr Emmanuel, a PDP leader, as saying.

Mr Emmanuel encouraged President Tinubu to continue to pursue the visions that would help Nigeria overcome its current challenges and bring it to the ultimate goal of achieving good governance.