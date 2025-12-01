Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the payment of a ’13th-month’ salary for workers in the state civil service.

Mr Eno directed the accountant general to ensure the payment is made on or before 20 December so that workers can celebrate Christmas “with ease.”

The directive is contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh.

To further cushion December expenses, Mr Udoh quoted the governor as saying that Christmas rice would be distributed across villages in the state, with additional support during the annual homegoing festivities.

“To make the Christmas celebration grand, the governor ordered the Accountant General to pay the 13th month salary, popularly known as Eno-mber, before 20 December, adding that Christmas rice will be sent to each of the villages across the State, and the number sent would be supported during the Christmas homegoing exercise.”

A pattern of labour-friendly policies

Governor Eno’s decision to pay a “13th-month” salary is not new. The practice has continued annually since he assumed office, earning him a reputation among labour unions and civil servants as a worker-friendly leader.

In November, the governor announced a special salary increase for health workers, effective from 1 November.

The approval came shortly after Mr Eno declared a state of emergency in the health sector — an initiative expected to mobilise more funding to strengthen the system, particularly primary healthcare facilities struggling with inadequate infrastructure.

Earlier in the year, he also approved a 300 per cent increase in the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state. The policy was seen as part of a broader strategy to retain essential labour and improve welfare amid rising living costs.

Before the increase, corps members serving in the state were earning N5,000. With the increments, they will now earned N20,000 monthly.

The governor had said that corps members of Akwa Ibom State origin serving in other parts of the country will also benefit from the gesture.

Masquerades banned

Beyond welfare interventions, Mr Eno also announced a statewide ban on masqueraders.

According to the statement, “Governor Eno has banned masquerades from parading the streets of the State and terrorising the citizenry.”

The ban follows residents’ complaints of harassment, intimidation and other security concerns linked to some masqueraders’ activities in parts of the state.

Although the state has issued similar directives in the past, enforcement has been inconsistent, and it remains unclear whether security agencies will fully implement the governor’s latest order.

Contractors ordered back to site

The governor also directed all contractors handling government projects to return to site immediately and take advantage of the dry season to accelerate construction work.

No sanction was announced for contractors who fail to comply.