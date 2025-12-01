The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said Mr Abubakar, “In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu,” said he was quitting on health grounds.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation.

“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.”

Mr Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on 21 August 2023, by President Tinubu.

“His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course,” Mr Onanuga wrote.