Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said that the state is poised to become a hub for industrial growth once its independent power plant becomes functional.

Installation of a 60-megawatt gas turbine procured by the state government is expected to be completed by December this year.

Speaking during the 41st Annual General Meeting/Exhibition of the Bayelsa/Rivers branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Yenagoa on Thursday, Mr Diri said the state government would work with the association and other partners to unlock opportunities across the blue economy, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Mr Diri’s remarks is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, on Friday.

The governor described Bayelsa as a land of immense potential and promise, stressing that his administration was creating the enabling environment for manufacturing and stimulate the local economy by providing 24-hour electricity, while also embarking on massive infrastructure projects.

He said the state was safe for investment as his administration had invested heavily in security, leveraging technology, which made it possible for the state to be monitored through CCTV cameras from a central position.

He commended MAN’s Made in Nigeria and Nigeria First policy thrust, saying it aligned with his administration’s ASSURED Prosperity agenda.

His words: “Bayelsa is poised to become a hub for industrial growth, and we are eager to work with you to unlock opportunities across the blue economy, agriculture and manufacturing.

“For many years, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has borne the aspirations of our nation’s manufacturing sector, often under exceptionally testing circumstances. We acknowledge and celebrate your sacrifice, tenacity, and ingenuity, which have sustained enterprise, jobs, and livelihoods.

“Through strategic partnerships with key players such as the Dubai-based Jampur Group and the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation as well as indigenous industry leaders, which include the Dangote Group and Innoson Motors, Bayelsa’s reputation as a secure and attractive investment hub continues to grow.

“We have embarked on an infrastructure revolution that is redefining our landscape. Iconic projects such as the Sagbama–Ekeremor–Agge Road, the Nembe–Brass Road and the Yenagoa–Oporoma–Ukubie Road — crowned by the 630-metre bridge across the River Nun — are opening new corridors for trade, commerce and tourism all the way to the Atlantic.”

Delivering a keynote address, Ifeanyi Okoye, the founder and CEO of Juhel Nigeria Ltd, commended the governor for establishing technical and vocational colleges across all local government areas in the state.

Describing power as critical to manufacturing, he hailed the state government’s investment in the independent power project and urged the governor to remain focused in taking the right steps to encourage manufacturing in the state.

In his remarks, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Francis Meshioye, called on governors of the Niger Delta region to support manufacturing in order to promote economic growth and peace.