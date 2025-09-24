The Senate of the University of Calabar (UniCal) has approved a new Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mass Communication, as a department, was already in existence in the institution, while six others – Journalism, Broadcasting, Advertising, Strategic Communication, Development Communication and Public Relations – were added.

Speaking on Tuesday in Calabar, Lawrence Ekwok, the head of the Department of Mass Communication, attributed the success to the Vice-Chancellor, Florence Obi’s purposeful leadership, and the Senate’s support.

He said that while they were grateful to the vice-chancellor for her leadership, the faculty would set new standards in media education, research, and professional practice.

“With this approval, UniCal joins the Nigerian universities offering specialised programmes in Communication and Media Studies while reinforcing its status as a centre of academic excellence.

“The unbundling is aimed at meeting current demands in university education in line with global development and best practices,” he said.

As part of its reforms, the National Universities Commission had unbundled the Mass Communication programme into several separate programmes.

The new departments in the faculty will undergo resource verification on Monday, 29 September.