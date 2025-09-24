The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 1,800-man campaign council for the 8 November governorship election in Anambra State.

The National Chairperson of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, who inaugurated the campaign council in Awka on Tuesday, said the party had the wherewithal to win the election.

Mr Yilwatda was represented by the South-east National Vice Chairperson of the party, Ijeoma Arodiogbu.

He said the party would deploy its available resources to legally unseat Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“Anambra is very dear to the APC national leadership. We have selected all of you because we believe that you can do the job.

“We are going for nothing but victory, and for us to achieve it, you have to double your efforts.

“I assure you that the South-east APC, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, our national leadership and President Bola Tinubu are all behind you.

“Therefore, when you add up all these, you will agree with me that victory is assured come 8 November,” Mr Yilwatda told committee members.

He explained that other campaign teams would be inaugurated after the state campaign council.

He said they include the senatorial, local government area, ward and polling units.

He urged the campaign council, leadership, and party members to work hard to ensure the APC’s victory in the election.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate, appealed for support from the party faithful and other state residents.

Mr Ukachukwu pledged to strengthen security to bolster the business environment in the state if elected.

If elected, he promised to establish a gas power plant in Anambra to harness the abundant gas resources to drive industrial development.

The governorship candidate also promised to revolutionise the agri-value chain with insurance policies to promote mechanised farming in the state, if elected.

On behalf of the members, the campaign council’s director-general, Dozie Ikedife, pledged to deliver Mr Ukachukwu and Uche Ekwunife as governor and deputy governor.

(NAN)