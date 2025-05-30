Police operatives in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s South-south, have evacuated the remains of a bolt driver, who was shot dead on Friday morning at Samphino Road Junction, Yenagoa.

The body of the middle-aged yet-to-be-identified driver was discovered early Friday morning inside his vehicle at the Samphino Road Junction in the Kpansia suburb of Yenagoa.

Residents discovered the scene and raised the alarm, prompting police operatives to respond. The operatives quickly cordoned off the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the body of the commercial driver has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The residents said the victim might have been shot at close range by suspected armed robbers.

Reacting to the incident, a senior police officer at the crime scene said the police were investigating the killing.

“We are working to gather all necessary intelligence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Forensic teams have been deployed to the scene, and we are also liaising with the bolt company to retrieve trip data that may help track down the culprits,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Bayelsa, Musa Mohammed, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident to NAN and said that an investigation was already in progress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

