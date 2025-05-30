Authorities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have handed over to the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Onyeka Obu, a native doctor accused of ritual kidnapping and killing in Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this via a post on his X handle on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Obu allegedly buried several people in the pit, including a pregnant woman, apparently for ritual purposes.

The incident happened on Monday at Umumba Ndiagu, a community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Nigeria’s south-east.

Mr Obu was arrested, on Wednesday by some NIS personnel at the Badagry-Seme Border Area of Lagos while he was fleeing Nigeria over the incident.

His full name is Levi Onyeka Obieze Obu. He is popularly known as Ozo Ezeani as well as “E dey play E dey show.”

Handing over

“ONGOING: @nigimmigration, Lagos State Command hands over suspect wanted in Enugu State, Obi Levi Obieze, to @LagosPoliceNG at the Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The suspect was arrested at (the) Seme border,” Mr Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police, posted on the X handle.

READ ALSO: Court remands man accused of ritual killing

The police spokesperson uploaded on the handle a photograph showing Moshood Jimoh, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos and the Comptroller of the NIS in the state, DO Adebambo.

Other officials of the police and the NIS were present at the event.

The photograph did not show the arrested native doctor.

