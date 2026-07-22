Nigerian students who are beneficiaries of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have expressed concern over the delay in the payment of their monthly upkeep allowance, saying the situation is causing financial hardship and affecting their academic activities.

Some of the affected students told Campus Reporter that they last received the ₦20,000 monthly upkeep allowance in April, while others said they received the May stipends only towards the end of July.

Some other students said they haven’t received both May and June stipends as of Wednesday, 22 July.

One student of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS), Lukman Kamaldeen, said he only received the stipends for May on 17 July. Mr Kamaldeen said he hasn’t received the payment for June as of Wednesday, 22 July.

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Another student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), said he received the May stipends on 20 July.

NELFUND Spokesperson, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, has not responded to a phone call and text message request for comments.

The upkeep allowance is one of the benefits provided under the NELFUND scheme, an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at reducing the financial burden on students in public tertiary institutions. In addition to providing tuition loans, the programme offers a monthly stipend to help beneficiaries cover living expenses while in school.

However, students across several tertiary institutions have lamented the delay in the payment of the upkeep.

Students lament delay

Students at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), told Campus Reporter that the delay has made it difficult to meet essential needs such as food and transportation, forcing many of them to rely on friends and relatives for support.

They said the delay has significantly affected their daily lives and academic experience.

One of the beneficiaries, Joy Andrew, a 200-level Chemistry student at IBBUL, said the delay has left her financially insecure and changed her perception of the programme.

Ms Andrew explained that she borrowed money from a friend with the expectation of repaying it once her monthly upkeep allowance was credited.

She added that the delay had also affected her relationship with family members who thought she was not honest about the delayed payment.

“Some time ago, I borrowed money from a friend, thinking that by this month I would receive my upkeep allowance and pay my friend back. But for almost two months now, nothing has been sent to my account,” she said.

Another IBBUL student, Hadiza, said she has yet to receive both May and June stipends by Wednesday, 22 July.

Student leaders speak on delay.

Speaking on the development, the President of the National Association of Niger State Students (NANISS), IBBUL Chapter, Isah Daja, said the association was aware of the complaints and had been engaging with relevant authorities to obtain updates.

Mr Daja said information available to the association indicated that NELFUND was carrying out a server upgrade and reconciliation process before disbursement could resume.

“The directing manager said they are just trying to upgrade their server and are almost done, and disbursement will commence any moment,” he said.

He assured affected students that their allowances would be paid once the process was completed.

“They should be patient and believe in us that we are advocating for them. They should always channel issues regarding NELFUND to the right body and not suffer in silence,” he said.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has also confirmed that it has received complaints from affected students nationwide and described the development as worrisome. The association urged the Federal Government and the management of NELFUND to resolve the issue and release all outstanding allowances urgently.

Reacting to the development, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Akinteye Afeez, said prolonged delays defeat the purpose of establishing the programme.

Mr Afeez, therefore, called on the Federal Government and the management of NELFUND to immediately release the outstanding allowances, warning that continued delays could result in nationwide protests by students.

This story was produced by students who participated in the Campus Clinic held at the IBBU Lappai in July 2026.

Authors: Theresa Shekwopambolo Umaru, Saadatu Liman, Funmilayo Jamiu, Farida Ibrahim Adamu, Ransome Ernest, Rebecca Ayomide John, Ferrami Leah Oyekola, Tiwatola Faith Adejeji, Mary Ikwen Agiounim, Musa Joshua, Cynthia Chilota Umeh, Fatima Zahra Yahya, Khadijat Muhammad Adamu, Nafisat Umar Maikunkele and Aiyelabola Peniel Mayowa.