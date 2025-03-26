The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, alleged on Wednesday that it had uncovered a planned protest across the state to destabilise the government of Monday Okpebholo.

The APC State Chairperson, Jarrett Tenebe, claimed the protests were being sponsored by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Tenebe alleged that intelligence reports indicated that the demonstrations were not driven by genuine public concerns but rather a deliberate attempt to incite unrest.

“We have observed a pattern of misinformation and falsehoods leading to these planned protests.

“Their real goal is to create tension, sow discord, and undermine the progress made under Governor Monday Okpebholo,” he said.

While reaffirming Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, the APC chairperson warned that any attempt to disrupt the state’s peace and stability would not be tolerated.

He said law enforcement agencies had been placed on high alert to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“We will not allow any individual or group to derail the progress of Edo State,” Mr Tenebe said.

He urged Edo residents to be vigilant and avoid being used as pawns in politically motivated protests.

According to him, the government remains open to addressing genuine concerns through appropriate channels.

“We encourage citizens with grievances to engage with government agencies rather than partake in protests designed to serve selfish political interests,” he said.

The APC chairperson reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Governor Okpebholo in delivering good governance and urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and focused on development efforts.

PDP reacts to allegation

Reacting, PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, said the APC must learn to differentiate itself from the government.

Mr Nehikhare said the APC could not assume the authority to issue security alerts unless the government had officially transferred its security responsibilities to the party.

“We are not surprised by this development, as Edo State is currently under siege.

“The government has provided no clues or indications that it can address the state of insecurity it has imposed on Edo State.

“Unfortunately, in Edo, we have a case of a butterfly that thinks of itself as a bird,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

