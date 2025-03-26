Fire has gutted a two-storey commercial building on Iweka Road, near Ochanja Main Market, in the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening.
The Fire Chief of the Anambra Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.
According to him, the fire service received a distress call at about 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday and immediately deployed its firefighters to the scene.
|
“We don’t know the exact cause of the fire, but we were called to respond, and we did,” Mr Chiketa said.
“The incident affected four shops in the two-storey building, but many others were saved. These shops contained furniture materials such as leather, foam, and other items.”
READ ALSO: Fire will consume those threatening Kano peace, Emir Sanusi blows hot
He added that the fire crew worked tirelessly and withdrew from the scene at about 3:05 a.m.
NAN reports that residents and sympathisers were seen trying to salvage the remains of goods from the affected shops.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999