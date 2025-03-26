Fire has gutted a two-storey commercial building on Iweka Road, near Ochanja Main Market, in the Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The Fire Chief of the Anambra Fire Service, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

According to him, the fire service received a distress call at about 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday and immediately deployed its firefighters to the scene.

“We don’t know the exact cause of the fire, but we were called to respond, and we did,” Mr Chiketa said.

“The incident affected four shops in the two-storey building, but many others were saved. These shops contained furniture materials such as leather, foam, and other items.”

He added that the fire crew worked tirelessly and withdrew from the scene at about 3:05 a.m.

NAN reports that residents and sympathisers were seen trying to salvage the remains of goods from the affected shops.

