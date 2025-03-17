The Rivers Restoration Movement (RRM) has said that if Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is impeached, another Ijaw candidate must succeed him.

The group’s Director General, Johnson Georgewill, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday that the arrangement would ensure that the Ijaw people completed their tenure.

He stated that replacing Fubara with another Ijaw governor would ensure equity and fairness for the Ijaw people.

Mr Georgewill noted that the RRM, a political interest group loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, had worked tirelessly to ensure an Ijaw candidate emerged as governor in 2023.

According to him, the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) has a constitutional responsibility to exercise oversight over the Executive Arm of Government.

“RRM believes that Governor Fubara has committed several impeachable offences.

“If the RSHA eventually decides to impeach him, we appeal to our leader, Wike, to consider another Ijaw man as governor.

“This appeal is based on the principles of equity, fairness, and justice, ensuring that Ijaw people complete their tenure in office,” he said.

Mr Georgewill backed Mr Wike’s position that it was unacceptable for individuals to threaten to destroy pipelines if Mr Fubara were removed from office.

He emphasised that Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution empowers state Houses of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against any governor found guilty of an impeachable offence.

“Threats of violence and unguarded statements cannot override what the laws stipulates,” Mr Georgewill added.

The RRM director general further stated that, aside from Bayelsa, the Ijaw people could not singlehandedly produce a governor in Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Ondo, and Rivers states.

He praised the FCT minister for his unwavering commitment and contributions to the development of Rivers.

“RRM stands 100 per cent in support of the statements made by the leader of Rivers State politics, Wike, during his recent media engagement,” Mr Georgewill said. (NAN)

