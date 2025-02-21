The Rivers State Government has unveiled plans to embark on infrastructure development of 42 tourist sites to position the state as Nigeria’s premier tourism destination.

Isreal Ngbuelo, the state’s commissioner for culture and tourism, disclosed this in Port Harcourt on Thursday during a meeting with representatives of the state’s 23 Local Government Areas.

He explained that the state government’s decision to develop the sites was driven by the need to boost revenue generation and create employment opportunities across the state.

According to Mr Ngebuelo, the project was already underway, starting with the recent collaboration with the Landmark Group to re-develop the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach.

“The re-development aims to restore Rivers State’s former glory and establish it as a leading destination for leisure, hospitality, and tourism on a global scale,” he stated.

The commissioner said the government convened the meeting with the LGA representatives to discuss the establishment of culture and tourism committees in each council.

He said councils would be responsible for identifying various tourist sites within their respective LGAs and reporting them to the state government.

Mr Ngbuelo added that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was committed to transforming the state’s culture and tourism sector into a globally competitive industry.

“We want to reduce our over-dependence on oil, especially as many economies around the world are now thriving without crude oil.

“Our focus is on harnessing the cultural and economic potential of our tourist sites to generate revenue for both the state and local governments,” Mr Ngebuelo added.

He highlighted some key tourist sites slated for development, including Opobo Beach and Ken Saro-Wiwa Memorial Park.

Mr Ngbuelo also revealed plans to revive the state’s annual cultural festival, CARNIRIV, which traditionally takes place every December.

“The return of CARNIRIV will in the future boost tourism and creative industry, discouraging fun seekers from travelling out of Rivers State, particularly during festive periods,” he concluded.

Responding on behalf of the council representatives, Odimabo Torukwin, the vice-chairperson of Akuku-Toru Local Government Council, commended the state government for its bold initiative to revamp the tourism sector.

He emphasised that the plan would have a positive socio-economic impact, significantly reducing unemployment and stimulating economic growth in communities.

(NAN)

