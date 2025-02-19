The Police Command in Rivers says it has detained six men over alleged vandalism and stealing of electric transformers across the state.
The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.
According to her, the suspects are known for targeting public infrastructure.
She explained that police operatives apprehended the suspects, who were allegedly part of a syndicate specialising in the vandalism of government properties.
Mrs Iringe-Koko, a police superintendent, stated that they were arrested and detained after allegedly stealing an electric transformer from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) residential quarters in Port Harcourt.
“The suspects attacked and overpowered the local security guards before vandalising a 1,000 KVA transformer worth N52 million at NNPCL Estate in Rumuokwurushi, Port Harcourt,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.
She added that the suspects also robbed the security guards of their phones and money during the operation.
“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to being part of a syndicate which specialises in vandalising and stealing transformers and other electrical installations across Rivers State,” Mrs Iringe-Koko said.
The police spokesperson confirmed that the suspects and exhibits were in police custody while the police were investigating the case.
“Efforts are also underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate,” she added.
