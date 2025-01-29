A 27-year-old unemployed woman, Edna Friday, who allegedly stole a baby girl, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Court in Awka, Anambra State.

Ms Friday, who hails from Urhobo in Delta State, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and child stealing.

The prosecutor, Amaechi Augustine, a police corporal, told the court that Ms Friday and others now at large allegedly committed the offences on 19 January in Awka, Anambra.

According to him, Ms Friday stole a baby girl and participated in the buying and selling of the child.

Mr Augustine said the offences contravened Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra, 1991, as amended.

It also violates Section 33(4) of the Child Rights Law of Anambra.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant bail in N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

The magistrate adjourned the case until 19 March for mention.

(NAN)

