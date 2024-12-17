The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday lifted the suspension on two of its members, who were suspended in November over alleged gross misconduct.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the decision to lift the suspension was announced by the Speaker of the Assembly, Dennis Guwor, during plenary in Asaba.

The assembly had on 6 November suspended Dafe Chukudi (PDP-Ukwuani) for 14 legislative days, alleging misconduct, while Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi) was also suspended for 14 legislative days on the same grounds on 12 November.

“Dear colleagues, following the allegation of gross misconduct against our suspended members, subsequently, a committee on investigation headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Arthur Akpowowo, was set up to investigate the gross misconduct.

“The committee has commenced an investigation. However, the 14-day suspension notice has elapsed.

“By the confidence you all reposed on me as speaker of the State House of Assembly, and now that the 14 days of their suspension has elapsed, there is a need to recall Mr Dafe Chukudi and Mr Oboro Preyor to resume their duties as members going forward.

“The suspended members are hereby recalled pending the outcome of their investigative committee,” Mr Guwor said.

The Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo, expressed joy over the recall of the lawmakers.

“I am very happy that we have lifted their suspension.

“The Speaker has recalled them so they can celebrate Christmas with joy and even enter the New Year with some relief of happiness.

“For me, this is a party gift, even though I’m not affected,” he said.

(NAN)

